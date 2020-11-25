Oklahoma paramedic on the job for more than 25 years honored for hard work

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – They’re often the first to arrive on the scene when someone is in need of help.

Paramedics like Jeff Ackerman keep busy and love the work they do.

It can be a tough job, but Ackerman has been doing it for more than two decades. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, he shows no signs of slowing down.

“The enjoyment I get to see off the people’s faces and stuff when we make, get them to the hospital and make sure that they are OK. And the joy of seeing the families’ faces when they realize, ‘hey, my loved one is gonna be taken care of,'” Ackerman said.

Ackerman’s dedication and hard work is always appreciated.

“I remember when Jeff first started at EMS about 26 years ago as a just a brand new person in the business. And it is amazing to see how he has grown into the guy that he is today. Exceptional paramedic,” said Edward Fowler, Pafford Medical Services Regional Manager.

Quail Creek Bank and KFOR are honored to recognize Ackerman for his devotion to his job and the care he provides to help those in need as a paramedic in Piedmont.

“Quail Creek Bank is a community bank and we like to support our local community, and Jeff is a fabulous example of what we want to make sure that we’re recognizing and honoring in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area,” said Erin Batey, Quail Creek Bank Senior Vice President.

