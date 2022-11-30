YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon police officer’s quick actions made a life saving difference for a local family.

A day in the life of a police officer is often like a roller coaster where you never know what to expect.

“It can go from completely calm then chaos in a split second, back to calm and back to chaos again. You just never know what’s next,” said Sgt. Clay Rush, with the Yukon Police Department.

In October, Rush’s quick thinking and training helped him save the life of a choking baby.

When he arrived at the scene, he immediately held the baby and began lifesaving steps to ensure the baby, named Asher, could breathe.

“We’re just so thankful for you. And we’ll never forget you. And you’ll always be part of us,” said Asher’s mom, who didn’t want to be identified.

“I appreciate that. Glad I could be there for you when you needed it,” said Sgt. Rush.

Quail Creek Bank and KFOR recognized Sgt. Rush with the ‘Proud to Serve’ award for saving Asher.

Quail Creek Bank made a $500 donation to Christmas With a Cop in Yukon on Rush’s behalf.

“It’s so amazing to think about in that day, the life of a police officer, that they can go from one extreme to the other and they just have to react and be there and do the right thing. And Sgt. Rush is a perfect example of somebody who walked into that situation to control fabulous outcome,” said Erin Batey, Chief Communications and Innovation Officer for Quail Creek Bank.

If you would like to recognize a first responder, click here.

‘Proud to Serve’ is sponsored by Quail Creek Bank.