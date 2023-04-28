OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement officers face dangers every day but they often jump right in.

Oklahoma is blessed with beautiful lakes, but despite their beauty, they can be dangerous.

On a cold night this past February, Osage County Sheriff’s Department got a nighttime call about two swimmers in distress on Lake Skiatook.

“They went out for some late night kayaking. And once they got out there, it’s my understanding the kayaks started to deflate. And at that point, one of them capsized. And then which led to the second the second one capsizing. And thankfully, one of them didn’t lose their cell phone and was able to call 911, which the outcome would have been 100% different if they hadn’t been able to keep a hold that cell phone,” said Sgt. Jeremiah Godfrey, with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Godfrey and his water rescue team didn’t hesitate.

“I was grateful to have one in and then to just get him in there and get out. Which, as I mean, I was in the water a fraction of the amount of time they were. And just being in the water that short period of time was very telling on how serious the situation was,” said Sgt. Godfrey.

Quail Creek Bank and KFOR are honored to recognize Sgt. Godfrey and his team for their quick actions.

“It was clear in the video that these people were really in trouble. And for him to just throw everything off and jump on the water to save somebody’s life is super impressive. And we love recognizing people like him,” said Erin Batey, Chief Communications & Innovation Officer with Quail Creek Bank.