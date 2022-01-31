OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She’s a hardworking paramedic but she also makes time to volunteer and train others.

Being a paramedic can be tough. Nearly two years into the COVID pandemic, the job is even more challenging.

When you have someone like Megan Pfeiffer looking after you, you know you’re in good hands.

“I just like that I get to connect with people. I get to help people on their worst day. Sometimes it may not be their worst day but we’re still there to help them in any situation that they feel like they need help in. That’s the best thing I like about it, is giving back to the community,” she said.

She’s a lifesaver who is always giving of her time to help volunteer firefighters with training.

“I serve as a paramedic with Newalla, and as a volunteer firefighter in Little Axe. I like it because… There’s no bigger giving back to your community than volunteering your time,” she said.

Her parents were public servants and she is proud to carry on that tradition.

“My mom was a police officer, and my dad was a fireman. I didn’t want to do either of those in the beginning. So, I figured, well we didn’t have any paramedics in the family. That was being different, but still being able to give back as a public servant,” she said.

For her hard work, she was honored by KFOR and Quail Creek Bank as our recipient of ‘Proud to Serve.’

