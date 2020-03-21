Paramedic honored for nearly three decades of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Lt. Ryan Woodard a paramedic with the Oklahoma City Fire Department is honored with the Proud to Serve award. He's been there when people need him most. He's also an instructor at the training center teaching firefighters and cadets techniques and methods they can use when every second counts.

His co-workers know Lt. Woodard is dedicated and they salute his commitment to life saving training.

Our sponsor of Proud to Serve, Allegiance Credit Union, recognizes Lt. Woodard for his service to the community and fellow firefighters.

