McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are being recognized for their life-saving actions during a kayak rescue in July.

“Any time you step into a situation, you have an outcome like what we did. We’re going to be thankful and grateful that it happened that way. As fast as the water was moving with all those objects, it was still a dangerous situation for everyone involved.” said Sgt. Jason Seikel with the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office.

In July, three kayakers were stranded after getting stuck in debris in the North Canadian River in McCloud. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office teamed up with McIntyre Law Chopper 4 Pilot Mason Dunn to find the victims before it was too late.

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office & first responders rescue stranded kayakers. Image courtesy KFOR.

“Well, it’s always great to help them out. This is not the first time we’ve done it. We’ve helped them out a couple other times, and we just like to do that. Looking out for you is our motto, and that’s what we do,” said Dunn.

Quail Creek Bank and News 4 are honoring the first responders who worked quickly to save the kayakers’ lives. Sgt. Seikel commented on the preparation of his team and how they’re always ready when they’re needed.

“I appreciate everything they do. They make my job easy, as hard as they work. I don’t have to step in and ask them what’s going on. I always understand that they know what they’re doing and the job’s easy thanks to them,” added Sgt. Seikel.

The heroic officers and rescuers received a $500 donation from Quail Creek to put towards the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Foundation.

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office recognized by Quail Creek Bank and KFOR.

“We helped with raising money for the drone program and also for our service dog that we have now that one of our deputies takes out to work with children. And we’ve helped raise money for some of the officers that have been injured in the line of duty,“ said Theresa Cody, President of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Foundation.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office proved they’re never afraid to dive into a dangerous situation and are always proud to serve.

