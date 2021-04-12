Proud to Serve: Norman officers put life saving training into action

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Two police officers put their life saving training into action.

Bryce Shattuck and Kenneth Jackson work together and are willing to help members of the community.

Recently their training kicked in when a woman accidentally overdosed on medication. They jumped in to become life savers.

“We go their within two minutes We kinda’ had an unsaid notion that I was gonna’ start CPR and he brought in the Narcan. I began CPR and he applied the Narcan,” said Bryce Shattuck, Norman PD

“I grabbed the Narcan, came inside. She was unresponsive, she wasn’t breathing. I applied the Narcan while he started CPR and yes, it flowed pretty quick.”

“There wasn’t any doubt in my mind what we were doing and how we were doing it. We’re very well trained here.in our academy and we just knew what to do.”

“It was the best outcome, it feels great. We didn’t know her personally but we cared about her deeply as we do everyone that we serve. So, it was the best outcome and we love,” said Officer Kenneth Jackson, Norman PD

Major Chad Vincent of the Norman Police Department says officers Shattuck and Jackson have an important job and they do it well.

“Our men and women are really asked to do a very unique job in this community. We’re very proud of the effort and the way they approached that. Very reliable and we’re glad we have them on the force to represent our department. So its a very unique, very challenging profession and its an honor to watch and see them rise to the occasion each and every time,” said Major Chad Vincent, Norman PD

Quail Creek Bank and KFOR are proud to recognize Officer Shattuck and Officer Jackson for heir actions.

