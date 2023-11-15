OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A school resource officer at a local school is being honored after he stepped in to help out a student in need.

Not only is MSgt. Dana Lea there to keep students safe at Northwest Classen High School, he’s someone students can trust and confide in.

“When they’re having those bad days or when they need someone to come to, I’m able to help them out and just kind of walk them through those things because I’ve been through it.” said MSgt. Lea.

A student recently approached the officer regarding their bike that had been stolen. They explained that their bike was their only means of transportation.

MSgt. Lea decided he would step in and do something about it.

“We have youth enrichment services, and so, they were able to get with one of our donors and they were able to provide a bicycle to the student.” Lea said.

The student was also a refugee from Afghanistan. The act of kindness by MSgt. Lea spoke volumes about the officer and his willingness to help the students around him.

Quail Creek Bank and News 4 are honoring MSgt. Lea for the generosity and compassion he has shown for the staff and students he serves.

“You can just feel that love, you can see it in his face that passion that he has for kids,” said Christina Arenas, a Principal’s Secretary at Northwest Classen High School.

MSgt. Lea was recognized for his work and rewarded with a $500 donation of his behalf to the Police Athletic League.

“What a kind act for him to reach out and figure out how to replace this kid’s bike because the kid couldn’t get to school any other way,” said Erin Batey with Quail Creek Bank. “I’m just so glad there are people like Sergeant Lea.”

