Seminole firefighter with big heart honored for service to the community

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) - A compassionate firefighter from a small town is being honored for his service to the community.

Sgt. Nashoba Simmons is both a fireman and an emergency medical technician for the Seminole Fire Department.

Recently, he received a call for help from a woman with a severely broken leg. He stabilized her and even took a few minutes to make coffee to help the woman's husband.

"Just something as simple as bringing someone a cup of coffee to help, just say, 'Hey, we are here. We are taking care of it. Let us help you now," said Sgt. Simmons.

His coworkers say he is a very determined and hard worker.

"He worked really hard to get his paramedic license so he can help serve his community and I know he is humble. He is surprised to get this award. But he is very deserving of it, and I'm proud to see him get it," said Capt. Jeremy Hair, with the Seminole Fire Department.

Our sponsor of Proud to Serve, Allegiance Credit Union, recognizes Sgt. Simmons for his service and willingness to help.

"We tend to take first responders for granted until we need them. So I'm really glad that we are taking time each month to recognize our first responders. And to see this guy, you know you are giving him this award and he turns around and just wants to credit his team," said Amy Downs, President and CEO of Allegiance Credit Union.

"The best part of being a firefighter is helping people," said Sgt. Simmons.

