Stillwater officers honored after saving young man’s life

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Even during these challenging times, first responders work hard to protect and serve their communities.

Stillwater police officers Kurt Merrill and Damian Neiswanger love their jobs and find the work rewarding.

“I think I like the relationships you develop with your co-workers, the relationships you develop within the community. And it helps you do your job better as you develop those relationships,” said Neiswanger.

“In a job like this, you make a stronger bond with people that you work with because for 10 hours a day, you’re with them and you see some of the worst things that most people ever see. So, the brotherhood for me is what I like a lot about it,” said Merrill.

Quail Creek Bank and KFOR are pleased to honor Neiswanger and Merrill for their service to Stillwater.

The officers say they are donating the $500 from Quail Creek Bank to the Back the Badge organization in honor of local first responders.

