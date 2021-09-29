Yukon Police Department honored for providing Christmas to kids in need

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The holidays are just around the corner, and the Yukon Police Department is already getting ready to spread cheer to kids in the community.

“In my last 17 years, I’ve watched this town explode and grow,” said Major John Brown, with the Yukon Police Department.

The Yukon Police Department is an important part of the community along Route 66.

“A lot of the men and women who are working in your emergency services, whether it’s police, or fire, ambulance or paramedics, they’re trying to do the best they can do under the same circumstances everyone else is in,” said Chief John Corn, with the Yukon Police Department.

The holidays are just around the corner and Yukon police have an amazing ‘Christmas with a Cop’ program. It spreads holiday cheer to make sure kids have a Merry Christmas.

“Christmas with a Cop is our largest department community event where we actually pair an officer with a child within our community to help, you know, relieve some stress on their family unit at the time of Christmas,” said Chief Corn.

Our sponsor of Proud to Serve, Quail Creek Bank, gave $500 for the department’s community relations programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made life difficult for everyone. With the support of the Yukon Police Department, it is no wonder Yukon was recently named one of the best places to live in America.

