Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Classrooms & COVID-19
Local
Coronavirus
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
Your Local Election Headquarters
Digital First
Flashpoint
In This Together
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Top Stories
Oklahoma City police searching for man suspected of sexually abusing nine children
OU sororities go virtual for rush week
Video
Norman citizen group accuses Unite Norman of using illegitimate tactics to gather signatures
Video
OKC mom, veteran says Air Force awards, daughter’s childhood mementos were taken in storage facility break-in
Video
Classrooms & COVID-19
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
📡 kfor Live Events 3
📡 KFOR Live Events 4
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
📹 Video Center
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Hidden History
Cooking with Kyle
MVP Award
Remarkable Women
What’s Right With Our Schools
Contests
Flashpoint
Proud to Serve
Ally Dog
Sign up for KFOR’s daily headlines email!
Clear The Shelters
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Shout Out to Scouts
Shout Out to Scouts: Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum
Latest Video
OU sororities go virtual for rush week
Video
Norman citizen group accuses Unite Norman of using illegitimate tactics to gather signatures
Video
OKC mom, veteran says Air Force awards, daughter's childhood mementos were taken in storage facility break-in
Video
Gov. Stitt and school officials tour state PPE warehouse and distribution hub
Video
OSSAA answers questions ahead of fall sports season
Video
Oklahoma City firefighters take part in helicopter training
Video
Family says man in wheelchair tried to abduct child
Video
Faulty fuel gauge to blame for plane's crash landing
Video
Edmond no longer allowing face shields
Video
OKC City Council to consider extending mask mandate
Video
Tips to prevent hot car deaths
Video
More Local