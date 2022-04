As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Katie Chutek.

Katie has been working at OU Childrens Hospital since 2018. Her co-workers say she is a standout because of her ability to bring a smile to everyone she comes across

Thank you Katie for keeping us safe this day and every day.

Click below to nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs’.