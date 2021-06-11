Health department employee honored as ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Michelle Lambert.

Lambert works at the Cleveland County Health Department where she has been working long hours and even giving up her weekend to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the beginning, she was doing testing for COVID-19. Now, she is giving out the vaccine.

