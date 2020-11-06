INTEGRIS ICU nurse honored as ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Suzi Bledsoe.

Bledsoe is a registered nurse who works in the intensive care unit at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center.

To nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs,’ click here.

