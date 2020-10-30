INTEGRIS nurse honored as ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Kim Carroll.

Carroll is a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who works at the emergency room at INTEGRIS in Yukon. She is also a major in the National Guard, where she serves as an air and evac nurse and instructor.

