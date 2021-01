OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Shelbe Fennell.

Fennell works in the Deaconess ICU COVID unit at the INTEGRIS Portland campus. Fennell just graduated in May and immediately went to work in the COVID-19 unit where she’s always making sure patients receive the care they deserve.

To nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs,’ click here.