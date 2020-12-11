Nurse at correctional center honored as ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’
KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Tammy Foster.
Foster is a registered nurse at the William S. Key Correctional Facility at Fort Supply. She has worked there for six years to care for the staff and prisoners at the center. She has even taken on extra responsibilities since the start of the pandemic to make sure everyone gets the care they need.
To nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs,’ click here.
