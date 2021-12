OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Rashell Bell.

Rashell is at Mercy Hospital where she works with COVID patients to make sure they get the care they need. We appreciate you keeping us safe.

Click below to nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs’.