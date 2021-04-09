Nurse who worked overtime during COVID honored as ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Megan Fernandez.

Fernandez works at OU Children’s Hospital, where she chose to work an extra 40 hours a week in the adult COVID unit for two months when the pandemic began.

Despite getting COVID herself, she has been upbeat and a positive influence on her patients and her family.

