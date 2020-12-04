OU registered nurse named ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’
KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Debra Johnston
Johnson is a registered nurse at OU Health in Edmond. She has spent the last 25 years working tirelessly to keep her patients safe and keep her staff upbeat.
