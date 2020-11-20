St. Anthony ICU nurse honored as ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’
KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Ginnifer Fenwick.
Fenwick is an ICU nurse at St. Anthony’s Hospital and has been working the midnight shift throughout the pandemic.
To nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs,’ click here.
