St. Anthony’s nurse honored as ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’
KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Nancy Kouri.
Kouri is a nurse at St. Anthony’s Hospital and works in the critical care unit where she’s been helping patients all through the coronavirus pandemic.
To nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs,’ click here.
