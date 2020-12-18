Sulphur nurse honored as ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’
KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Karen Scott.
Scott is a nurse at Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur. She has been a nurse for 26 years, helping patients across multiple hospitals and nursing homes.
To nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs,’ click here.
- Oklahoma company donates holiday lunch to homeless
- Alabama soldier journeys to another state to help motherless children for Christmas
- Texas Chick-fil-A accommodates autistic child’s unique request
- Watch: Rep. Joe Cunningham cracks a beer on house floor during farewell speech
- Hot spot: California hospitals buckle under staggering number of new virus cases