Sulphur nurse honored as ‘Superhero in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Karen Scott.

Scott is a nurse at Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur. She has been a nurse for 26 years, helping patients across multiple hospitals and nursing homes.

