As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Briana McCallay, a nurse at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center. She is best known for the care she shows others and her passion for what she does. She attended OU Medical and graduated with honors from Oklahoma University.

Thank you Briana for keeping us safe this day and every day!

