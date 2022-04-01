As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Brooke Griffin.

Brooke works at Integris Southwest Medical Center, where she constantly picks up shifts and works double shifts to fill in for sick nurses. She also volunteers her nights, holidays, and even Christmas day to help out in this pandemic.

Thank you Brooke for keeping us safe this day and every day.

