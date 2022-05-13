As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Kymberley Dragoo-Strange.

Kymberley works for OU Health in labor and delivery and works diligently to provide amazing care for her patients. Even during the most difficult times that may occur at work, she maintains her positivity and makes her patients feel like they are so loved.

Thank you Kymberley for keeping us safe this day and every day.

Click below to nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs’.