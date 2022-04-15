As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Lauren Clark.

Lauren currently works at Bethany Children’s Hospital, where she constantly picks up shifts and offers her free time when the hospital is short-staffed. Lauren still finds time for her second job, working with kids as a babysitter.

Thank you Lauren for keeping us safe this day and every day.

