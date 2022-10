SPONSORED CONTENT

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Macey Yates as our Super Hero in Scrubs. Macey works at the Clinton VA hospital as an LPN while also juggling being a single mom.

Thank you Macey for keeping us safe this day and every day!

This post is sponsored by Hunter Super Techs