As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Melissa Meadors.

Melissa is a General Manager of three Urgent Care Clinics in the Metro. She’s also been a nurse for 15 years and has been hard at work wrangling the crazy world of COVID testing and care.

Thank you Melissa for keeping us safe this day and every day.

