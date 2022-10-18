SPONSORED CONTENT

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Shea Sandlin as our Super Hero in Scrubs. Shea is a scrub tech at Integris Southwest Medical Center. She LOVES her job; her doctors love her happy demeanor at work; those around her appreciate her work ethic and the great attitude she exudes on a daily basis.

Thank you Shea for keeping us safe this day and every day!

This post is sponsored by Hunter Super Techs