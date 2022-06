SPONSORED

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Staci Crow Winstead, a nurse at Innova Home Health. Staci has been a nurse for over 18 years! She continues to put her patients and family first despite being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

Thank you Staci for keeping us safe this day and every day!

This post is sponsored by Hunter Super Techs