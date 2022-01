OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Alex Mendez.

Alex works at Cohesive Healthcare in Foss as a respiratory care practitioner. Alex has been working overtime the past two years providing the very best treatment for his patients.

Thank you Alex for keeping us safe this day and every day.

