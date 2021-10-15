Superhero in Scrubs Heather Hughes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Heather Hughes.

Heather was a nurse at OU labor and delivery before going to Lincoln County Health Department and now Pawnee Indian Health Services. Heather has a huge heart, cares immensely about her patients and is meticulous. She, like all healthcare workers, are exhausted from dealing with COVID. She’s also a wonderful mother of 2 girls.

Click below to nominate a ‘Superhero in Scrubs’.

Accident Care and Treatment Center is a proud sponsor of Superheroes in Scrubs on Oklahoma’s News 4.

For over two decades, Accident Care & Treatment Center, Inc. has been Oklahoma City’s leader in experience and effective medical care for auto-accident injuries. Our medical doctors focus exclusively on auto injuries and have developed the area’s most complete medical injury treatment program for auto accident related injuries. All our services including doctors check ups, imaging, and physical therapy are in one location so you won’t have to drive all over town to get the treatment you need. We also offer same day appointments, walk-ins, no up-front out-of-pocket, and health insurance is not required! Get back to your life faster with Accident Care and Treatment Center, Inc.