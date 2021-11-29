Superhero in Scrubs Karla Smith

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Karla Smith.

Karla works at Baptist Hospital. She’s been in home health care for over 20 years and is going to nursing school right now. Giving, loving, kind, forgiving, selfless, she is always planning and trying to organize something to help others or even just keeping people informed of resources. There are so many more great things about her!!!!

