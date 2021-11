OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

Kim works at Southwest Respiratory in Oklahoma City. Kim has worked in respiratory care for numerous years while raising 3 youngsters. She is always caring, hardworking, compassionate of all her patients.

