Two nurses honored as ‘Superheroes in Scrubs’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’

KFOR and Accident Care and Treatment Center are honoring Grant and Samantha Young.

Grant and Samantha both work at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in the recovery room.

They have worked across the country to take care of patients in Kansas City, Portland, New Orleans, and many other cities.

