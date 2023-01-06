Having a swimming pool can be an excellent addition to your home, offering something fun and special for the whole family in any weather. Picking out the perfect swimming pool design, however, isn’t always as easy as it looks as there are many important factors to take into account. From size to shape and from concrete construction or gunite designs – knowing what details you need to focus on is essential if you want to create the perfect environment for everyone in your household. In this blog post, we’ll examine all of these factors and more so that you have all the information necessary when deciding on a swimming pool design for your own family.

Pool Size

One of the most important factors to consider when picking out a swimming pool design is size. How much space do you have available in your backyard? What is the maximum size that will comfortably fit in your yard? Don’t forget to take into account surrounding objects, such as fences, trees, and utility easements that may restrict pool size. Lastly, consider how many people will be using the pool. If you have a lot of people who will be using the pool regularly, you will need a larger one.

Pool Shape

The shape of your swimming pool is another important consideration. Do you want a more contemporary and modern look to your pool? Then you might consider a more geometrical-shaped pool or if you like a more unique feel you might consider a kidney or freeform-shaped pool. Consider the type of activities you and your family will be doing in the pool and choose a shape that will accommodate them best.

Pool Depth

When it comes to swimming pools, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of what depth is best. It really depends on your specific needs and preferences. Most pools have a depth of around 3 to 6 feet deep, but if you’re looking for a pool that you can dive in, you’ll want to have at least 8 feet deep. If you’re just looking for a place to cool off on a hot day then a shallower pool will suffice.

Pool Depth Affects the Slope

If you have a smaller pool in length then you’ll also need to consider the angle of the slope. A deeper and smaller pool will have a steeper slope which can be dangerous for children.

Tanning Deck

Another thing to consider is a tanning deck, also referred to as a tanning shelf. These are areas of the pool where the water is around 10″ to a foot deep. These areas are nice to lay around in and soak up the sun and they provide a splash area for the smaller children.

Smaller Pools with Tanning Decks

If you are planning to build a smaller pool then you’ll need to keep in mind that the tanning deck will take up some of the shallow end space and may not work for what you are wanting.

Materials and Accents:



Pool Tile

Pool Tile comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. You can choose from ceramic, porcelain, or mosaic glass tile. There are also a variety of finishes to choose from, including matte, glossy, or textured. Tiles can be used for the entire pool surface, as an accent for your steps and benches, or just the tile around the waterline.

Split-Face around the outside of the Spa

Split-Face and/or Ledgerstone comes in a variety of colors and textures and is used around raised pool walls, retaining walls, and around the outside of a raised spill-over spa. Split-Face gives your exterior walls a beautiful stone look and really adds to the design appeal of your pool.

Coping and decking materials.

Coping is the material that lines the perimeter of the pool. Both coping and decking come in a variety of materials, including concrete, pavers, stone, and wood.

Features and Accessories:

There is a wide variety of features and accessories that can be added to a swimming pool. Some common features include waterfalls, swim-up bars, and slides. These can add a lot of fun and excitement to the pool experience.

Another popular feature is a heated pool. This can be a great option for those who want to expand their swimming season. Heated pools can also help keep the water temperature more consistent, which is ideal for those who are sensitive to cold temperatures.

One important accessory for any pool is a good safety cover. This will help keep children and pets safe while the pool is not in use. It is also a good idea to have a locking gate around the pool to further restrict access.

Other popular accessories include automatic cleaners, pool lights, and speakers. There are so many fun extras you can add to enhance the swimming experience and make your pool even more enjoyable.

Thank you for reading! We hope that this blog post was helpful in narrowing down your pool options. Remember that the size, shape, depth, and material of your pool are important considerations to make before installation. In addition, be sure to think about what features and accents you would like in order to personalize your pool experience.

