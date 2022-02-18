News 4 and TradePros Heat & Air are proud to recognize Teacher of the Month Christine Harris, kindergarten teacher at Epperly Heights Elementary.

Christine goes above and beyond to not only teach her students but goes the extra miles in making sure each child gets the love and attention needed. She is the epitome of no child left behind. Everyday she brings Disney to kindergarten, by dressing as a famous character to keep the kids excited and eager to learn.

Go to KFOR.com/Teacher to nominate our next Teacher of the Month. Sponsored by TradePros Heat & Air.