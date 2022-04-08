News 4 and TradePros Heat & Air are proud to recognize Teacher of the Month Kenneith Stock, Choir Director at Carl Albert High School.

Mr. Stock is an amazing teacher. He’s inspiring, positive, and has infectious energy. He makes all of his students feel welcomed in his class.

“I love to teach because everyday I have the opportunity to learn from my young students. They teach and challenge me more than I do them. I am surrounded by so many students of different cultures and experiences and I love that I get to take part in their journey to becoming productive and contributing young adults”, said Kenneith.

