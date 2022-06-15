SPONSORED

News 4 and TradePros Heat & Air are proud to recognize Teacher of the Month Sheila Kramer, first grade teacher at Riverwood Elementary School in Mustang.

“There are many reasons why I love teaching. However, the number one reason I love teaching is the relationships I build with my students. Having positive relationships with each student helps set the pathway to success for them in all areas. First Grade is a unique year where students learn many different skill sets. I love the “light bulb” moments when a task has been difficult, but a student has finally mastered it. Seeing my student’s confidence grow throughout the year makes all the hard work worth it!”, Sheila said.

Sheila was anonymously nominated because of how kind and compassionate she is. Constantly encouraging her students and goes out of her way to make learning fun for her students.