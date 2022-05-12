News 4 and TradePros Heat & Air are proud to recognize Teacher of the Month Taylor Smith, Algebra Teacher and Girls Golf Coach at Perkins-Tryon High School.

“I enjoy teaching because every day I have the opportunity to impact the lives of my students. My prayer is that my impact isn’t confined to my Algebra 1 classroom or on the golf course, but hopefully for the rest of their lives. My goal is that my students and athletes know that they are loved as people.”, said Taylor.

Taylor was nominated by the parents of students at Perkins-Tyron High School. One parent wrote, “Ms. Smith goes above and beyond for her students. She’s always at the school on the weekends getting prepared for the week, and she never misses her students’ games after school. She has found ways through the pandemic to make learning math fun. She’s an awesome teacher!”