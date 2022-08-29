Sponsored Content – Bourbon Blonde Blog – Sponsored Content
Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Beauty, Health and Wellness needs.
Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer
This revitalizing moisturizer with Vitamin E and antioxidants provides a flawless, natural-looking glow. Now infused with coconut oil for a boost of hydration, this new & improved formula is paraben-free, dermatologist-tested & cruelty-free.
KISS Nails and Lashes at Dollar General
Get salon quality nails and lashes at home at a fraction of the cost. With a large assortment of designs and styles to choose from at Dollar General, you will be able to create your own unique look.
Brainiac: Food for Hungry Minds Brainiac provides delicious brain boosting snacks that families love to eat. Created alongside a team of nutritionists and neurologists; the line includes grab-and-go fruit pouches, nut butters and bars made with premium, clean ingredients.
Bourbon Blonde Blog- Fashion, Fitness, Lifestyle: