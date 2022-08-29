Sponsored Content – Charell Star – Sponsored Content

Lifestyle Influencer Charell Star is here to share a few products that are great for all your Beauty, Health and Wellness needs.

Edge Fixer Collection

KISS products are infused with nourishing ingredients to help style your edges – without the white residue or flaking. The Edge Brush is a multi-taking tool with comb, boar brush and parting comb to apply and lay your edges. The Edge Fixer gives 24-hour, non-greasy hold in four delicious scents, and the Satin Wrap Scarf helps prevent breakage day or night.

Atkins

With 1g of sugar or less per serving, the Atkins Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate Coconut Bars are delicious treats that will keep you on track with your health goals. Visit www.Atkins.com for more information and Walmart, Target, or your local retailers to purchase.

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

Connect with Charell Star:

Charellstar.com

Instagram

LinkedIn