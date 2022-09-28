Sponsored Content – Bourbon Blonde Blog – Sponsored Content

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Beauty, Health and Wellness needs.

Atkins

With 1g of sugar or less per serving, the Atkins Peanut Butter Cups and Atkins Caramel Nut Chew Bars are delicious treats that will keep you on track with your health goals. Visit www.Atkins.com for more information and Walmart, Target, or your local retailers to purchase.

KISS Nails and Lashes at Dollar General

Get salon quality nails and lashes at home at a fraction of the cost. With a large assortment of designs and styles to choose from at Dollar General, you will be able to create your own unique look.

Gaiam Suspension Trainer

The Gaiam Suspension Trainer retails for $24.98 and is available at Gaiam.com.

