Sponsored Content – NBC Oklahoma and Center of Family Love – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with H.K. Hatcher, President and CEO of NBC Oklahoma and Nellie Sanders, Senior VP of Philanthropy for Center of Family Love.

The Center of Family Love provides lifetime care for adults with physical and intellectual differences. This care is provided through workforce opportunities, group homes, and intermediate care facilities. This is a place where individuals can grow, thrive and succeed in all aspects of their lives. The Center of Family Love strives to enrich the way adults with intellectual and physical disabilities live.

To find out more please visit CenterOfFamilyLove.org and NBC.bank/Gives.

Sponsored Content – NBC Oklahoma and Center of Family Love – Sponsored Content