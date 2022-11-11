Sponsored Content – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Michelle Burgess, Director of Inclusion & Diversity for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

In this segment Michelle talks about Coca-Cola’s need to expand and diversify their workforce. Michelle wanted to use her time with Elliott to hone in on the importance of Veterans in the workforce. Many of the skills Veterans currently possess are transferrable to the positions at Coca-Cola.

For more information and to see current open positions, click here!

Sponsored Content – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages – Sponsored Content