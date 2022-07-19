Sponsored Content – Edmond Music – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Scott Starns and Mike Lowery from Edmond Music to discuss why it’s important for students to play musical instruments in school, tips for success and how the process typically works for obtaining your music instruments.

Edmond Music has three locations: Edmond Music (Edmond), Larsen Music (OKC), Gilliam Music (Norman). Locally owned music stores that have been here since 1974.

If you would like to learn more about starting to play a musical instrument in school, please contact Edmond Music at any of their three locations.

Edmond Music, 3400 S Broadway, Edmond, OK 73013. Phone 405-348-0004.

Gilliam Music, 2280 W Main Street, Norman OK 73069. Phone 405-321-0080.

Larsen Music, 4001 NW 63rd Street, Oklahoma City OK 73116. Phone 405-843-1573.