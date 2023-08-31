Sponsored Content – GrapeFest – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Elizabeth

Schrack who serves as the Director of Communications for the Grapevine

Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The 37th annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience Presented by

Bank of the West is in Grapevine Texas September 14th-17th.

GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the Southwest United States!

GrapeFest has something for everyone to enjoy. A crowd favorite is the

People’s Choice Wine Tasting, which is a consumer judged event that features wine

from Texas. There’s also an International Wine Experience that will highlight

Napa Valley, California and Barossa Valley, Australia wines. You’ll even find Champagne

and Rosé experiences! Some more of the fun includes grape stomping and

champagne cork shoot offs! GrapeFest is also a family friendly event with live

music on 4 different stages, local shopping vendors, a kid’s zone, and tons of food.

For tickets head to GrapevineTexasUSA.com & GrapeFest.com. Check it

out!

