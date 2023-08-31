Sponsored Content – GrapeFest – Sponsored Content
Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.
In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Elizabeth
Schrack who serves as the Director of Communications for the Grapevine
Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The 37th annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience Presented by
Bank of the West is in Grapevine Texas September 14th-17th.
GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the Southwest United States!
GrapeFest has something for everyone to enjoy. A crowd favorite is the
People’s Choice Wine Tasting, which is a consumer judged event that features wine
from Texas. There’s also an International Wine Experience that will highlight
Napa Valley, California and Barossa Valley, Australia wines. You’ll even find Champagne
and Rosé experiences! Some more of the fun includes grape stomping and
champagne cork shoot offs! GrapeFest is also a family friendly event with live
music on 4 different stages, local shopping vendors, a kid’s zone, and tons of food.
For tickets head to GrapevineTexasUSA.com & GrapeFest.com. Check it
out!
