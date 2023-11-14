Sponsored Content – Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau – Sponsored Content

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Elizabeth Schrack of the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau, to discuss the holiday events happening now in Grapevine, Texas.

The Christmas Capital of Texas has something for everyone including The Gaylord Texan Ice Exhibit, The North Pole Express, as well as food, drinks, shopping, and more!

Learn more about holiday events happening in Grapevine by visiting ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com.